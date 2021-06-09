Zionist Enemy Arrests 17 Palestinian Citizens In West Bank, Including Hamas Leader

The Zionist enemy forces arrested 17 Palestinian citizens from occupied West Bank’s cities early Wednesday, including a Hamas leader and freed prisoners.

The Prisoners’ Information Office said that the occupying forces raided the northern West Bank city of Tubas and arrested liberated Hamas leader Nader Sawafta, as well as the freed prisoner Asyed al-Kharaz from the city.

In the same vein, the enemy soldiers arrested the freed Asyed Ashtia from the village of Salem, east of Nablus, while the two young men were arrested after raiding their homes in the village and were released.

In Ramallah, the occupation forces arrested seven Palestinians in various parts of the city.

In al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, enemy forces arrested two 13-year-old boys after raiding their homes, while another one was arrested from the town of Taqwa, southeast of Bethlehem.

In the occupied city of al-Quds, the enemy police arrested two young men from the Batan al-Hawa neighborhood of Silwan.