The Saudi aggressive coalition siege on airports is still ongoing for over 5 years: Civil Aviation Authority

The Undersecretary of the General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology, Ra’ed Talib Jabal, confirmed that the US-Saudi aggressive coalition continues to impose a complete blockade on the airports of the Republic of Yemen.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Mr. Jabal indicated that the aggressive countries sought to paralyze air traffic at the Republic’s airports, especially Sana’a International Airport, since March 26, 2015.

“With all of we’re being hindered with, the General Civil Aviation Authority is constantly taking the necessary measures that would ensure the safety of air traffic within the framework of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” he said.

“One of these measures is the announcement by the pilots, which is published by the authority every three months, that all airports of the republic are open to commercial and international flights, except for the airports of Taiz and Hodeidah as a result of their complete destruction by the aggressors. The last announcement was published by the authority on April 11, 2021.”

Mr. Jabal confirmed that the Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority has not announced the closure of any of the republic’s airports, including Sana’a International Airport, with the exception of the two airports of Taiz and Hodeidah, as a result of their total and systematic destruction by the Saudi-led airstrikes.

He pointed out that the aggressive coalition, which is led by Saudi Arabia, imposed the siege and closed airports, ignoring all international laws, agreements, regulations and charters, including the Chicago Agreement, which stipulates that airports should not be closed even during wars.

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology has nothing to do with the rumors spreading about the announcement of opening or closing Sana’a airport or other airports in the republic,” he stressed.

The Undersecretary of the General Authority for Civil Aviation renewed the demand for the speedy opening of Sanaa Airport to all flights without restrictions or conditions.