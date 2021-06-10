SPC welcomes honest efforts to alleviate suffering of Yemeni people

YemenExtra

The Supreme Political Council (SPC) in Sana’a welcomed on Wednesday all honest efforts that help alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people by lifting the siege and re-opening airports and ports without restrictions.

In its meeting headed by President Mahdi Al-Mashat, the Council hailed the efforts of the Sultanate of Oman and its delegation, which is currently discussing in Sana’a a number of issues related to the humanitarian file.

The Council noted the firm position of the Republic of Yemen in positively dealing with various ideas that do not affect the Yemeni sovereignty.

The Council stressed that the re-opening of Sana’a airport and Hodeida port is a simple humanitarian entitlement of the Yemeni people, as well as lifting the air, land, and sea siege, stopping the aggression, and ending the occupation.

In the meeting, the Council praised the victories achieved by the army and popular committees on various fronts, particularly the recent heroic operations in Jizan.

The Council reiterated that Yemen is with the honorable and courageous peace that preserves land, honor, and dignity and meets the aspirations and ambitions of the Yemeni people.