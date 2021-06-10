PM praises WHO’s humanitarian roles in Yemen

YemenExtra

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor praised on Wednesday the humanitarian roles of the World Health Organization (WHO) towards the Yemeni people in their current ordeal, especially in the health sector.

This came during his meeting in Sana’a with the WHO’s Resident Representative in Yemen, Adham Rashad Abdel-Moneim.

The meeting discussed the organization’s humanitarian activity in supporting the health sector in Yemen during the past six years and its priorities for the current and future period.

The talk focused on the urgent needs of the health sector (hospitals and health centers) in the logistical aspects, especially those related to patients with cancer and kidney failure.