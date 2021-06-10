June 9: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a civilian was injured by a Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border.

Furthermore, the Saudi warplanes launched 8 raids in the Al-Fer` area in the Ketaf district. It also conducted a raid on the Al-Zaher district.

In Marib, US-supported Saudi jets launched 5 raids on Serwah and Medghal districts.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 82 violations during the past 24 hours, which include the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

The violations also include the dropping of two raids by drones on Al-Durayhimi and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 20 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Manthar, Kilo-16, Al-Fazah, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Jah.