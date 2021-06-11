YPC Denounces assaults on media facilities in occupied southern provinces

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Media Union (YMU) condemned what it called the “armed war” on the official media headquarters in the city of Aden and the southern areas under occupation by the US-backed aggressive Saudi-led coalition and its associated armed militias.

The YMU condemned the storming of armed militias affiliated with the so-called Transitional Council, the building of the Yemeni news agency “Saba” in the city of Aden on the beginning of this June, which has been under the control of agents of aggression since 2015 AD.

The union called on the concerned organizations to explicitly condemn the violations subjected against the national media and its headquarters by the coalition of aggression and its militias, especially in the occupied areas.