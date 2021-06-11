Army Spokesman denies allegations of establishing a minefield in Bab al-Mandab strait and the islands of Hanish and Zaqar

YemenExtra

The official spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, denied the allegations circulated by the aggressors’ media, on Thursday, about dismantling a minefield in Bab al-Mandab and the islands of Hanish and Zuqar.

Brigadier Saree confirmed in a statement that these allegations are nothing but flimsy fabrications, noting that the aim of spreading this propaganda is to mislead the international public opinion that the Yemeni army and the people’s committees pose a threat to maritime navigation.

“We in the armed forces confirm that such fabrications and games have been exposed and do not deceive anyone,” Brigadier-General Saree said, stressing that the operations carried out by the Yemeni army along with the popular committees do not need to be hidden and are announced with pride.