President urges to evaluate, develop national vision

President of the Supreme Political Council (SPC) Mahdi al-Mashat met on Sunday the SPC member Mohammed al-Nuaimi.

In the meeting, al-Mashat and al-Nuaimi discussed the administrative situation and the steps that have been taken to carry out the national vision.

They also reviewed what has been achieved in the previous stage of the national vision so as to overcome any obstacles.

President al-Mashat praised the efforts and steps made at the level of the national vision and at the administrative level in general.

He affirmed the importance of facilitating the administrative process in order to serve the people.