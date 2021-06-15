Hamed, Obad inaugurate, launch projects worth over 10 billion riyals in capital Sana’a

YemenExtra

Director of the Presidency Office, Ahmed Hamed, and Mayor of the Capital Sanaa, Hamoud Obad, opened on Tuesday 88 service and development projects, and launched the work in 92 other projects, with a total amount of 10,053,395 Yemeni riyals.

The opened projects included 29 projects in the road and bridges field, 32 projects in the education field, 15 projects in the health field, and 12 projects in the field of water, sanitation and environment field.

The projects in progress included the early warning project, Martyr Al-Sammad Park Project, 27 projects in the field of road and ridges maintenance, 18 projects in the health field, three projects in the water and sanitation field, 17 projects in the field of protecting Sanaa from flood disasters

The Director of the Presidency Office indicated that the opening of these projects, despite the siege, aggression and economic conditions that the country is suffering from, herald a prosperous future for Yemen.

Hamed stressed the importance of providing the requirements and needs of citizens in the Capital and the provinces, especially parks and green spaces.

For his part, the Mayor of the capital indicated projects that will be launched in various fields within the development plan of the capital for the year 2021, affirming the importance of the early warning project to protect Sanaa from flood damage, which will be completed next month.