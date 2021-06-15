June 14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, June 14, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by the shelling of the Saudi border guards, which targeted Shada area, near the border. In addition, the Saudi-led air force carried out an airstrike in Al-Buq, near the Saudi province of Najran.

In Marib, a number of 18 raids targeted the district of Serwah, and two raids targeted Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the aggressors launched two raids on the Al-Hazm district.

In Hajjah governorate, a Saudi raid targeted Haradh district.

In the coastal western province of Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries committed 79 violations in Hodeidah frontlines during the past 24 hours, including the hovering of 5 UAVs in Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah and Kilo-16.

He pointed out that the violations also included: 8 violations by artillery shelling, with a numer of 84 shells, and 66 violations using diverse weapons.