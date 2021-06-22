Prime Minister of Yemen blasts UN decision to include Ansarullah on list of violators of children’s rights

YemenExtra

The Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government of Yemen, Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, said that “the UN’s decision to include Ansarullah in the list of violators of children’s rights is condemned by us and by all free people in the world, and it is a decision that was bought with money.”

Bin Habtoor added that “during the Saudi-led aggression against our Yemeni people, Saudi Arabia bought the United Nations resolutions and Security Council resolutions with money.”

He stressed that “despite the brutality of the crimes of the Saudi-led aggression against our people, the heroes of our Army and Popular Committees adhered to the ethics of war and did not target a single civilian citizen in Saudi Arabia, let alone children.”

He explained that United Nations is trying to pressure Yemen to accept its unjust peace offers.

“It is very unfortunate that the United Nations, which is is supposed to rely on in its commitment to neutrality, has reached the limit of bargaining and buying positions, at the expense of the blood and body parts of the children of Yemen.” Jalal Al-Ruwaishan said.

Lieutenant-General Al-Ruwaishan said that Yemen releis on people’s steadfast stance and stressed that what was issued by the United Nations is “added to its shameful history, which is full of Yemeni blood.”

The Minister of Health presented some numbers of the crimes committed by the US-Saudi aggression against the children of Yemen. The Minister of Health, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, denounced the United Nations’ decision to classify Ansarullah among the list of violators of children’s rights and its disregard for the countries of aggression, which are the real killers of Yemen’s children.

Al-Mutawakel explained that more than 3,000 children have been killed by the forces of aggression, while the wounded are numbering more than 4,000, some of whom have permanent disabilities

“This all took place while the world was watching.”

He noted that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has stopped all aspects of support for children in Yemen, despite more than 400,000 children suffering from severe malnutrition, 80,000 of whom are at risk of death.

The decision of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to include Ansarullah in the list of violators of children’s rights was widely condemned.