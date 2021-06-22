June 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

A number of 28 airstrikes targeted Marib and Al-Jawf governorates.

According to an official source, 21 raids were launched by the Saudi aggressors on Serwah district, while 6 raids targeted the district of Raghwan in Marib governorate.

In Al-Jawf, a Saudi aerial raid was launched in Al-Khanjar area in Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room stated that 92 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries within the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi.

The source added that among the violations was the launching of 4 raids using drones on Al-Faza, the hovering of 9 UAVs over Al-Mandhar, Al-Durayhimi and Al-Jabaliya, the launching of 82 shells and the use of other various weapons.