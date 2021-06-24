June 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

A citizen was killed and another wounded by the Saudi bombardment that targeted Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh, Saada province.

Furthermore, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressors targeted with three raids the Al-Fer` area in Ketaf. It also launched two airstrikes on Al-Zaher district.

Meanwhile, separate areas near the border were subjected to heavy shelling by the Saudi border guards.

In Marib, a number of 13 raids targeted Serwah, and another targeted the district of Raghwan.

As for Al-Jawf governorate, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Hazm district, while another was conducted on Al-Marazeq area in Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said 96 violations were committed within the past 24 hours by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The source pointed out violations included the laughing of raids using drones on Al-Jabaliya, the flying of 13 spy drones over the airspace of Al-Mandhar, Kilo 16, Al-Durayhimi, and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, 14 breaches were by artillery shelling and 66 others using diverse weapons.