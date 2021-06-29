113 Violations Recorded In Al-Hodeidah ,and 32 Air Strikes On Marib, Al-Jawf And Saada.

Today, Monday Recorded, In Hodeidah, a source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room explained that the forces of aggression and mercenaries committed more than 113 violations on Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabiyah and Kilo 16.

The source added that among the violations were infiltration attempts in Hays and Al-Durayhimi, the flight of 8 spy planes over Kilo 16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, and 13 breaches with artillery shelling of 64 shells and 87 breaches with various bullets.

onother hand, The Arab coalition launched 32 air raids on the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf and Saada.

A security source explained that the Arab coalition warplanes launched 29 air raids on Serwah district and another one on Rahba district in Marib governorate.It added that the aircraft launched an air raid on Baqim district in Saada governorate and another one on Khub Wal Sha`af district in Al Jawf governorate.