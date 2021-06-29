The Central Bank Of Yemen Warns Travelers Of Bringing Counterfeit Currency

The Central Bank of Yemen in Sana’a called on those coming from the outside of the areas which under the control of the National Salvation Government to commit not to transport the counterfeit currency of 1000 riyals category, which the bank announced about it in its recent statement.

The counterfeit 1000 riyals category, has a serial number begins without the letter (أ) and the year 1438 AH – 2017 AD is written on it, according to the bank circular.

The bank confirmed, in a circular that issued , that the upper limit allowed for transporting the legal Yemeni currency is only 100,000 riyals per person, and any amount of foreign currency is allowed.