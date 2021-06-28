Information Ministry calls for participation in tweets campaign to expose America’s role in obstructing peace in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Information on Monday called for participation in the massive campaign of tweets on “Twitter” today, Monday, to expose America’s role in Yemen’s war and its obstruction of peace in Yemen.

The Ministry stressed that America, which is trying to portray itself as a sponsor of peace, is the first enemy of peace in the world, which leads the aggression against Yemen and applies the siege on the Yemeni people.

It pointed out the importance of participating in the campaign, which starts at 9:00 PM through the two hashtags:

#USAEnemyOfPeace

Link: bit.ly/USAEnemy