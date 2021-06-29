June 28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, June 28, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the aggressors carried out 29 raids against Serwah. In addition, launching a raid on Rahba district.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the Saudi-led air force conducted a raid on the Khub Al-Sha’af district.

As for Saada, a Saudi raid targeted Baqem district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 113 violations carried out by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Kilo 16, two infiltration attempts in Hays and Al-Durayhimi.

Furthermore, the violations included the hovering of 8 spy drones over Kilo-16, Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, the bombing of 64 artillery shells (13 violations), and 87 other violations that were conducted using diverse weapons.