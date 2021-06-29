Saudi Airstrike Kills a Civilian and Injures Two Others in Hajjah

YemenExtra

A civilian was killed, while two others were injured, Tuesday, as a result of an airstrike launched by the US-Saudi warplanes in Hajjah province.

The US-Saudi raid was launched on the Bani-Makki area located in Abs district, which resulted in the killing of a civilian and injuring two others, an official source reported from the governorate.

This crime comes in the context of the daily crimes and attacks committed by the US-backed Saudi aggressors against Yemenis for more than six years.