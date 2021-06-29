Children Protest to Condemn UN Neglection of Saudi Crimes Against Children

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, children, and students of summer centers in Al-Manar district in Dhamar province went out in a mass rally that roamed the main street of the district center.

The children denounced Guterres’ positions, which turn a blind eye to the killing of Yemeni children using US weaponry and implemented by US puppets in the region.

The participants said that the UN neglects the real killers, let the victim down and line up with the killers and criminals, forgetting the suffering of Yemen’s children deprived of their most basic rights.

In the war on Yemen, the children are subjected to the most heinous crimes and the most deadly internationally prohibited weapons.

During rally, the students that Yemen have become well aware that those who are killing them are America, and the others are merely tools used by them.

The children stress that all of the crimes will not go unnoticed and the punishment will reach the perpetrators and killers at the hands of future generations.