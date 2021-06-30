Tawoos discusses cooperation with ICRC deputy head of mission

YemenExtra

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation Abdulmohsen Tawoos discussed on Tuesday with ICRC Deputy Head of Mission Craig Moli ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the areas of humanitarian action.

In the meeting, which included former Deputy Head of Mission Alexander Ekoy, whose term in Yemen ended, Tawoos welcomed the new deputy head of mission, wishing him success in his humanitarian duties.

He also noted the importance of the visit of ICRC President Peter Maurer, who is expected to visit Yemen to learn about the humanitarian situation and what has become of the aggression as well as the needs of projects in Yemen.

Tawoos stressed the importance of moving the prisoners’ file and pressing the other side to accept solutions that contribute to the total release of prisoners.