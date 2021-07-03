Two Saudi Raids Target Hodeidah, a Flagrant Violation against Sweden Agreement on Ceasefire

YemenExtra

The US-supported Saudi-led aggression launched, on Saturday, two raids on Al-Hodeidah Governorate, in flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement held in Sweden.

The Saudi warplanes conducted two raids, targeting Al-Salif district in Hodeidah coastal province, without reporting any civilian casualties until now, a local source reported.

The continuous violations against the Sweden agreement by the Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries come in light of international complicity, that neglects the suffering of Yemenis.