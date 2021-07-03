A Civilian Killed in Saada With a Shell Launched by the Saudi Forces

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed today, Saturday, in a Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted areas aligning the border, northern Yemen in Saada.

The civilian was killed as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling, which targeted Shada district, near the border, a source confirmed.

In addition, Saudi missile strikes targeted the Ghafrah area in the Al-Zaher border district.

It is noteworthy that 6 citizens were seriously injured, yesterday, Friday, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Raqo area in the bordering district of Monabbeh.

The areas located near the borderline in Saada are witnessing continuous Saudi missile and artillery bombardment, causing casualties among citizens, in addition to damage of homes and properties, amid silence and complicity of human rights claimants.