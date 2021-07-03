Oil Company: UN, Red Sea Pirates Partners in fuel ship detention

YemenExtra

Yemeni oil company workers and employees have renewed demands for the release of oil derivatives vessels detained by the US-led aggression coalition and the participation of the United Nations.

At a protest hold on Friday in front of the UN office in Sana’a under the slogan “The prosperity of UN formations in Yemen depends on the continuation of aggression and blockade,” they stressed that the United Nations is a key partner in maritime piracy on fuel ships.

Participants in the protest, in the presence of the company’s executive director, Engineer Ammar al-Adhraie, condemned the arbitrary practices of the US-led Coalition forces in the detention of oil derivatives ships and the continuation of piracy and its disastrous repercussions on the Yemeni people.

A statement issued by Yemeni oil company employees condemned the international weak and flawed position on the continued piracy, the detention of fuel vessels, and the cause of human suffering in Yemen.

The statement called on the United Nations not to ignore repeated humanitarian laws and appeals and to return to the Convention on the Law of the Sea, which criminalizes piracy on fuel, food, and medicine vessels.

According to the company, the forces of aggression continue to hold four oil ships, including one loaded with gasoline, a gas-laden ship, and two loaded oil ships, with “59,966” tons of gasoline and diesel for varying periods of more than seven months of piracy.

The aggression continues to practice arbitrary practices and piracy despite the fact that fuel vessels have obtained UN permits in accordance with the requirements of the verification and inspection mechanism, confirming that the UN configurations are contrary to the terms of the International Convention on Human Rights and the rules of international humanitarian law.