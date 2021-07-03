July 2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, July 2, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, 6 citizens were injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, near the border, in Saada governorate.

In Marib, the Saudi-backed warplanes carried out 9 raids on Serwah district and 3 raids on Majzar district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room said that 168 violations were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The source explained that the violations also include two infiltration attempts near 50th Street and Haiss, a raid launched by drones on the Al-Jabalya area, the hovering of eight UAV drones in the airspace of Tuhayta, Al-Fazah, Al-Durayhimi Al-Jabaliya and Kilo 16; in addition to the development of combat fortifications in Al-Jabalya.

Moreover, the source said that 36 breaches were by artillery shelling, 214 shells, and 121 others using diverse weapons.