Fresh Saudi Bombing on Al-Raqo Injures 6 Civilians, Saada province

YemenExtra

Six citizens were injured today, Friday, as a result of a Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

Six citizens were injured as a result of artillery shelling conducted by the Saudi forces on the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district, Saada, a source reported.

It is worth noting that last Thursday, more than 12 citizens were killed and eight injured, including children and African migrants, as a result of the repeated Saudi attacks on the Al-Raqo area in Saada.