Over 92 Civilians Injured and Killed by the Saudi Daily Bombardment in Al-Raqo, Saada: MOH

YemenExtra

The Director-General of Health and Population in Saada Governorate, Yahya Shayem, announced that the statistic of killed in the bordering region of Al-Raqo, as a result of the repeated Saudi attacks, amounted to more than 12 casualties, and more than 80 wounded, including children and African immigrants.

Shayem said that the statistic is increasing because of the continuous Saudi bombing on this region, and the emergency health facilities are overcrowded with victims, and this poses many problems for us.

He pointed out that these crimes and the watch of wounded or dead civilians are occurring under the watchful eye of the organizations, and they did not provide anything in this regard.

“The world knows that Yemen is witnessing a severe unprecedented siege, and this has affected the provision of health services because the of lack of fuel to operate equipment, which resulted in more deaths,” Shayem said.

“The organizations proved their failure in light of the aggression and the siege, and we relied on them to play their humanitarian role as expected, but they didn’t,” he added.

Moreover, Shayem explained that the humanitarian aspect has nothing to do with wars, and it is assumed it will be neutralized and the humanitarian work will continue normally, especially in providing health services, which is a way to save people’s lives. This is because, he noted, of the closure of airports and patients are not able to travel abroad for treatment.

The Director requested support from international organizations, and informed them of the suffering they are subjected to, but they are being ignored and are not getting the necessary help they need.