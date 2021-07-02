Yemeni Air Drones Hit Saudi Camp for Mercenaries in Al-Wadiah (Video+Pictures)

YemenExtra

Today, Thursday, Yemen’s military media distributed scenes of the large-scale military operation that targeted a training camp affiliated with the Saudi-led aggressive coalition in the Al-Wadiah area using ten drones type “Qasef 2K”.

The scenes showed accurate monitoring of the training camp in the Al-Wadiah area and the locations of the mercenaries’ gatherings inside the camp.

For the first time, scenes of Qasef K2 drones appeared in the scenes, in addition to the moment they arrived and exploded over the targets inside the military camp.

It is worth noting that there were even scenes from within the camp affiliated with the coalition of aggressors.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed last Thursday that the operation resulted in the death and injury of more than 60 local mercenaries working for the Saudis, including leaders, in addition to the killing of a number of Saudi officers.

The qualitative operation of the Yemeni drones targeted the command center, training sites, crowd sectors and other sites within the Al-Wadiah camp.