Yemeni children protest in front of the UN office

Yemen’s children have organized a protest in front of the United Nations office in the capital Sana’a to condemn the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against the Yemeni people in general and the children in particular.

The children participating in the protest held on Wednesday, chanted slogans rejecting the decision of the United Nations Secretary-General, which acquitted the executioner who committed crimes against the children in Yemen and described those who defend the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability as violators of children’s rights.

They presented messages to the world through their expressive drawings that reveal the brutality of the aggression and their suffering.

Yemen’s children called on the United Nations and the international community to bear responsibility in stopping the aggression and lifting the siege on Yemen.

The children held UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responsible for the killings, starvation, and displacement of the children of Yemen, who have been subjected to the US-Saudi aggression over the past six years.

They declared their adherence to their rights guaranteed to them by the heavenly laws and international laws to life, education, health, play, and other rights that the aggression had deprived them of over the past years.