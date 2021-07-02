July 1: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, 20 people were killed and injured as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted bordering areas within the governorate.

In Marib, 3 raids were launched by the Saudi aggressors on Serwah district, and another targeted Majzar district.

In Al-Jawf, it carried out 3 raids on the Al-Duhaydah area in Khub Al-Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, the aggressors launched a raid on the Hayran district.

The US-supported Saudi-led aggression launched a raid western Majaz area in Asir Saudi bordering province.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 163 violations conducted by the aggressors.

The violations included the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Mandhar and the Hodeidah city, in addition to spotting 13 spy UAVs flying over Al-Faza, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jabaliya, Kilo-16.

Furthermore, 16 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, and 126 violations by diverse weapons.