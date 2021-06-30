8 Civilians Injured by Saudi Bombardment in Saada

YemenExtra

Eight citizens were injured today, Wednesday, as a result of Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the Monabbeh district, near the border, in Saada province.

A security source in Saada confirmed that eight citizens were wounded, some of them seriously, as a result of the random targeting of the Saudi enemy in Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh.

The source added that the Saudi enemy Apache helicopters have flown heavily over the Al-Raqo area since the early morning hours.

Furthermore, the source denounced the complicity and silence of the United Nations regarding these crimes committed by the aggressors against civilians without any justification.