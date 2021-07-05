FM meets Director of UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Sana’a

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf Abdullah discussed on Sunday, with the Assistant Resident Coordinator of UN Organizations and director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sana’a Diego Zorrilla, the cooperation between Yemen and the Office and ways to strengthen and develop them.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister discussed the latest developments in the humanitarian situation in Yemen. He noted that Yemen continues to experience the worst suffering and humanitarian crisis in the world due to the continued intervention of the US-Saudi-UAE coalition in Yemeni affairs and its financing of the war.

He stressed that this requires pressure on the authorities of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to end the aggression and blockade to alleviate the human suffering suffered by the Yemeni people by allowing humanitarian aid and fuel to flow through the port of Hodeida, reopening Sana’a International Airport and paying state employees as purely humanitarian rights.

Minister Sharaf called on the United Nations to redouble humanitarian efforts. He stressed the readiness of the rescue government to provide all necessary facilities to organizations operating in Yemen and to overcome any difficulties in its path.

For his part, Zorrilla stressed the UN’s keenness to do everything that would alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.