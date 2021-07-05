Al-Murtada: “We’re ready to conduct a prisoner swap that includes all prisoners”

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, met on Sunday, with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, who is currently in Yemen.

During the meeting, Abdul Qader Al-Murtada gave Peter Maurer a full explanation of the violations committed by the forces of the aggressors against the prisoners, stressing full readiness to conduct a prisoner exchange that includes all prisoners.

Al-Murtada asked the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross to make to immediately give a visit to all prisons, to see the conditions of the prisoners, and reveal the fate of the disappeared.