Children’s education in Yemen is tragic

YemenExtra

Seven Years of Saudi-led aggression in Yemen have taken a devastating toll on the education of children, and the country has become a living hell for these children.

Yet more than two million school-age children are now out of school as poverty, conflict and lack of educational opportunities disrupt learning.

War and violence have pushed more families into poverty and deprivation spatially children.

Meanwhile, nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five in Yemen are projected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2022.

Children who do not finish their education are trapped in a self-perpetuating cycle of poverty. If out-of-school children aren’t properly supported, they may never return to the classroom.