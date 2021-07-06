Oil Company, Sana’a health office call for end to maritime piracy

YemenExtra

Employees of the Public Health and Population Office in Sana’a and Yemeni Oil Company called for an end to maritime piracy and detention of oil derivatives ships by the U.S.-Saudi Aggression coalition .

During a vigil for the company’s employees and Health in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a on Monday, the protestants indicated the need for the United Nations to intervene and carry out its duty to release the fuel ships.

A statement, issued during the vigil, held the international community and the United Nations fully responsible for the situation in Yemen due to the continued detention of fuel ships.

The statement renewed the call for the free people of the world to pressure towards stopping the maritime piracy on the fuel ships practiced by the US-Saudi aggression coalition with UN cover.