July 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Monday, July 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were injured by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Sheikh area in Monabbeh, near the borderline. A woman was also injured as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on populated villages in the district of Shada. Furthermore, the warplanes of the Saudi-US aggressors carried out two airstrikes on the Al-Bouq area, near the Saudi southern province of Najran.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes launched 11 raids on Serwah district.

In Al-Bayda, 3 Saudi raids targeted Nate district.

In Hajjah, it conducted an airstrike against Haradh district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 163 violations in the governorate, which were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The source explained that among the violations were the hovering of 18 spy drones over the airspace of Al-Mandhar, Haiss, Al-Tuahyta, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Kilo-16, and the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza.

Moreover, the source added that 14 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, with 45 shells, while 132 other violations were carried out by diverse weapons.