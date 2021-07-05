June 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Sunda, July 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

3 raids launched by the US-backed Saudi warplanes western Majazah, near the Saudi southern province of Asir.

In Saada, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Dhaher district.

Al-Hodeidah, the Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Al-Araj area in Bajil district, violating the ceasefire agreement of Sweden.