June 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen
YemenExtra
On Sunda, July 5, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.
3 raids launched by the US-backed Saudi warplanes western Majazah, near the Saudi southern province of Asir.
In Saada, two Saudi raids targeted Al-Dhaher district.
Al-Hodeidah, the Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Al-Araj area in Bajil district, violating the ceasefire agreement of Sweden.