Tawoos Discusses With UN’s Director Office Cooperation Aspects To Develop Humanitarian Work In Yemen

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul Mohsen Tawoos, discussed with the Assistant Resident Coordinator for United Nations Organizations and Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sana’a Diego Zorrilla, cooperation aspects to develop humanitarian work in Yemen.

The meeting, in the presence of the Director of the OCHA office in Yemen, Sajjad Muhammad, the head of the International Cooperation Department of SCMCHA Mana’a al-Asal, touched on the suffering of Yemeni people as result of ongoing aggression and siege, which needs further development of humanitarian work to facilitate the arrival of the necessary humanitarian needs to alleviate the existing human suffering.

Tawoos stressed the importance of continuous communication between SCMCHA and OCHA to work on developing humanitarian work and creating an environment that meets the needs of the Yemeni people through implementing sustainable projects because they have an impact on society.

Tawoos reiterated the SCMCHA’s readiness to provide all facilities to implement or facilitate the tasks and work of the various organizations, programs and projects as partners in the field of humanitarian work.

Zorilla and Sajjad appreciated the positive efforts of Secretary-General of SCMCHA in order to find appropriate solutions and facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations in Yemen.