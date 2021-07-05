Air Raids On Saada And Asir, 176 Recorded Violations In Hodeidah

The Arab coalition launched 3 air raids on the western Majazah area in the Asir region, and two raids on the Al-Zaher district in the Saada governorate.

A source in the Correlation and Coordination Operations Room said that The Arab coalition committed 176 violations of ceasefire and Sweden’s agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours including establishing new combat fortifications in Jabalia and Faza areas.

The source declared that the breaches included two strikes on al-Arj area, six fighter jets flew over al-Mandhar, al-Madina, al-Arj, Kilo 16 areas, while 32 spy aircrafts flew over Faza, Jabalia, Kilo 16, al-Mandhar areas and Tuhayta district, the source confirmed.

As well as 16 violations were committed by an artillery shelling using 163 shells and 111 ones by shooting of various machine guns.