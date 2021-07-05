The Local Authority In Hodeidah Condemns The Ongoing Violations Of The Arab coalition

The local authority in Hodeidah governorate condemned the continued violation of the Stockholm Agreement by The Arab coalition, the latest of which was the bombing of directorate of Al-Salif and al-Aarj area in the district of Bajal.

In a statement, the local authority denounced the deliberate breach of the agreement by the coalition states as the United Nations changed the UN envoy to Yemen.

The statement noted that civilian casualties have been reported on a daily basis due to violations since the signing of the agreement

The statement reiterated the call of the international community, the United Nations and its institutions, particularly the Peace Support Group in Hodeidah, to play their humanitarian role to end the suffering of the people of the province, by giving briefings to expose the crimes and violations of the states of coalition