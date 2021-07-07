Al-Mawshaki: the Battle of al-Bayda is led by U.S. and carried out by mercenaries from Al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Nusra

YemenExtra

Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Mawshaki has affirmed that the battle to defend national sovereignty waged by the heroes of the army and popular committees against the coalition of aggression and its mercenaries has won for the injustice of the Yemeni people and has broken the arrogance of America, Israel, their cowards and their mercenaries in the region.

In his speech during the graduation ceremony of a batch of officers, al-Mawshaki said the mercenaries who sold their homeland and their people in exchange for a handful of money will go to the dustbin of history.

He pointed out that the steadfastness of the army, popular committees, and free people revealed the ugly face of those who claim humanity and democracy and those who claim to belong to Arabism and Islam who are led and moved by the Zionist and American administration to implement their agenda in occupying Yemen and plundering its wealth and resources.

He said, “The aggression poured out its deep-seated hatred on our country and launched an absurd and unjust aggression against Yemen’s land and people, and mocked all possibilities, and they wanted it a war to afflict our country and people.”

He stressed that the United States of America is leading the battle of Bayda, which is being carried out by mercenaries from al-Qaeda, ISIS and al-Nusra who were brought them from all over the world.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff pointed out that the people, the army, and the committees were and are more capable of confronting the aggression, which did not differentiate between a fighter, a child, an old man, and an old man, and between a military site and civilian and service infrastructures.

Maj. Gen. al-Mawshaki also stressed that the aggressors will not leave Yemen except defeated and broken, and their defeat will be an order and their pain will be more severe than what happened to their predecessors, the invaders and occupiers.