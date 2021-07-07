Yemeni Military Operation in Al-Bayda Kills and Injures a Number of Al-Qaeda Commanders

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, a military source announced that the Yemeni army and the popular committees, in cooperation with the tribesmen, carried out two military operations in Al-Zahir and Al-Soma’a in Al-Bayda Governorate.

The source confirmed that more than 80 mercenaries, including leaders from Al-Qaeda, were killed and wounded during the operations, explaining that a number of sites were recovered in the two districts.