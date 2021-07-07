FM Condoles Russian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf sent on Tuesday a telegram of condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the victims of the crash of the passenger plane An-26 in the Kamchatka Peninsula.

In the telegram, the Foreign Minister expressed the condolences of the Yemeni government and people to the government and people of the Russian Federation and to the families of the victims in the plan crash.

He affirmed the solidarity of the Republic of Yemen and its support for the Russian Federation in this painful affliction.