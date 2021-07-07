Al-Murtadha: Meetings With ICRC In Sana’a Focused On Exchange Of Prisoners

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs Abdulqader Al-Murtadha explained on Tuesday that the meetings that took place in Sana’a with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) focused on war prisoner exchange.

“We assured the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross of our full readiness to implement a comprehensive exchange deal,” Al-Murtadha said in a statement to Almasirah. “We discussed with him the obstacles that the aggression party is practicing for not completing the exchange.”

Al-Murtadha pointed out that several documents and details of the enforced disappearance of detainees and abductees were presented to the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He stated that the President of the ICRC confirmed the refusal of the aggression party to allow the ICRC to visit prisons and see the conditions of the prisoners.

He indicated that the missing prisoners was one of the most prominent topics discussed with the President of the ICRC, stressing that the Committee had promised to work on moving this important problem.