July 6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Operations Room recorded 184 violations carried out by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries, which included the hovering of 17 espionage drones over 50th Street, Al-Mandhar, Haiss, Al-Tuhita, Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya.

Moreover, the violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita, and 26 violations by artillery shelling, with 278 shells, and 121 other breaches using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-supported Saudi aggressors launched two raids on Serwah district.

In Saada, it conducted two raids on Baqim district.