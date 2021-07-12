Mine Action Center extracts U.S bomb from Civil Defense Dept. in Capital

YemenExtra

Executive Center for Mine Action has held a press conference at the scene of the crime of targeting the civil defense Department by the US-Saudi aggression in the capital Sana’a amid getting out a U.S. GBU_24 laser-guided bomb on September 19, 2015.

Center Director Brig. Gen. Ali Safra explained that a mechanical team was able to dig for more than two months for more than 20 meters into the ground and take out the U.S bomb.

Safra said the U.S bomb hit the Civil Defense located at the largest park and a popular market in the capital Sana’a in al-Thawra district.

He added that the GBU-24 bomb sold by the United States of America to limited countries, including Saudi Arabia, has wide-ranging effects, with a great destructive ability to kill the largest number of victims, and has multiple uses and purposes.

“The bomb, which weighs about 1,500 kilograms of explosives, is 4.39 meters long and 46 centimeters in diameter, and is equipped with a satellite guidance device, was widely used in targeting several civilian objects and destroying infrastructure,” Safra said.

He pointed out that the aggression warplanes bombed several civilian objects in Yemen, including the Wa’alan Agricultural Complex in Bilad Al-Rus area in Sana’a province, a residential neighborhood in al-Sabeen district in the Capital, houses in Sa’awan and Old Sana’a city, al-Aqil Industrial Complex and Amran Cement Factory.

He added, “We were keen to show a side of the GBU_39 and GBU_31 bombs, which the Zionist entity used this type of bomb in the Gaza Strip to destroy residential towers recently.”

Safra reviewed the dangers of this type of bomb to civilians, according to the reports of the United Nations and its experts, indicating that the GBU_39 and GBU_31 bombs were used in targeting Mastaba market in Hajjah province and al-Zaydiya prison in Hodeida province on October 29, 2016.

The Director of the Executive Center for Mine Action touched on the effects of the GBU_24 bomb on animals, causing cancerous diseases, congenital malformations and stillbirths.

He said, “It appeared on the bodies of horses after the aggression aircraft targeted the Equestrian Club in March 2020 and November 2021, with such a bomb, lacerations in their bodies, and veterinarians could not save some horses, due to the high temperature of the bomb, which when it exploded reaches between two thousand and 800 degrees Celsius to 3500 degrees Celsius “.

Safra confirmed that the bomb affects the victims’ immune and nervous systems, as well as gene abnormalities. It is also considered a toxic chemical and radioactive element that destroys the immune system of animals and humans, and negatively affects humans, plants and animals in the medium and long term.

He pointed out that the GBU_24 bomb directly affects the soil and air, poisoning the environment and groundwater in areas exposed to such bombs.