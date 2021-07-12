Director of Presidency Office meets United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs

YemenExtra

Director of the Presidency Office Ahmed Hamed has discussed with United Nations Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” in Yemen William Gressley aspects of cooperation and coordination between the Yemen and UN-affiliated organizations in the humanitarian field.

The meeting, which was virtual, touched on the humanitarian situation that Yemen is going through in light of the aggression and siege and the continued detention of oil derivatives ships from entering the port of Hodeida and its disastrous effects on all aspects of life.

Hamed, who is also a Head of the Board of Directors of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, stressed the keenness of the Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs to provide all facilities to the United Nations organizations and work to overcome any difficulties that may face their work.

He pointed out the need for the support provided to meet the actual needs of citizens and focus on the health, water and food aspect, stressing the importance of the United Nations working to lift the siege and allow the oil derivatives ships to enter Hodeida port smoothly and open Sana’a International Airport.

For his part, Gressley pointed out the importance of the meeting to facilitate humanitarian work in Yemen.

He affirmed his efforts to lift the blockade and pressure to allow the entry of oil derivatives ships, indicating that there is no justification for their detention.