Al-Ghaili: The closure of Sana’a airport stopped medicine importation

YemenExtra

The Director of the Supreme Authority for Medicines confirmed that the closure of Sanaa international airport by the Saudi-US aggressors has caused a cut-off of medicine imports to Yemen.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Ghaili said in a statement that the closure of Sanaa airport resulted in stopping the entry of medicines that require special and quick transport conditions, and the most important percentage of them are concerned with chronic and critical diseases.

Furthermore, the head of the inventory department at the Supreme Authority for Medicines, Dr. Ibrahim Yahya, explained that the continuation of the US blockade on Yemen is causing a health disaster that amounts to a crime against humanity.

He added that the import of medicines in Yemen until the end of 2020 decreased to 40%, while the average need increased to 200% and sometimes to 500% for special medicines.

He pointed out that the blockade halted the activity of 82 importers, resulting in the lack of over 1,329 medicinal brands, and 16 foreign pharmaceutical companies were suspended, causing a lack 556 medicinal brands as well.