SPC extends President Al-Mashat’s presidency for 3 new terms

YemenExtra

The Supreme Political Council approved, in its extraordinary meeting on Saturday, the extension of the presidency of President Mahdi Al-Mashat for three presidential terms according to the internal regulations of the Council.

The Council valued the role of President Al-Mashat and his ability to lead the country, confirming its support for him to make his mission successful during his new presidency, which begins on August 24, 2021, and ends on August 24, 2022, and to work to achieve the aspirations of the people.

The meeting, chaired by President Mahdi Al-Mashat, reviewed the latest political developments and ongoing contacts regarding the peace process.

The Council discussed a number of issues on its agenda and took appropriate decisions on them.