Health minister meets WHO regional emergency Officer

YemenExtra

Minister of Public Health and Population Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel discussed on Saturday with the Emergency Officer in the Regional Office of the World Health Organization Dr. Rick Brennan and the Operations Officer in the office Dr. Suzan Basiri the health situation in Yemen and its needs.

In the meeting, Minister al-Mutawakel reviewed the obstacles to the progress of work in light of the lack of medical supplies, diesel and the financial incentives for the health staff.

He touched on the urgent need for fuel, water, oxygen and operating expenses, pointing out that there are 150 health facilities that are liable to stop at any moment due to the shortage of fuel.

Al- Mutawakel stressed the importance of the meeting to inform donors through the WHO of the difficulties facing the workflow in the health sector in Yemen in light of the continued aggression and siege.

He stressed the need to mobilize support to provide hospitals’ needs in terms of medical supplies, fuel, oxygen, water, and others, noting the support of the WHO for the health sector in Yemen.

Al-Mutawakel expressed the hope that the WHO officer would convey a picture of the difficulties and needs of hospitals and health centers to donors and the international community.

For his part, the emergency officer of the WHO and the operations officer stressed the importance of the visit to Yemen to see closely the extent of the suffering of the Yemeni people.

They said, “During the visit to the burns, tumors and kidneys centers, we saw the difficulties and the great need to overcome them to alleviate the suffering of patients.”

Dr. Brennan and Dr. Basiri praised the efforts of the health staff and their perseverance in providing medical services to patients, and noted the support provided by the WHO to the health sector in Yemen.

They stressed that greater support will be sought during the coming period through communication with partners in this aspect, and the reality of what health facilities suffer in Yemen will be raised to the donors and the international community.