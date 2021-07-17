July 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by the Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Sheikh area, Monabbeh district, near the border.

In Marib, a number of 6 raids were launched by the US-Saudi warplanes on the Rahba district.

The aggressors launched a raid on the Al-Buq area near Najran.

In Al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, specialized in monitoring the violations of Saudi-UAE aggressors and their mercenaries, recorded 145 violations.

The violations include the launching of three raids by combat drones on Haiss and Al-Jah; the hovering of nine spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Jah and Al-Tuhayta.